Yuma prepares for 2024 Arizona Primary Election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another hot race we're following is the Republican race for the U.S. Senate.

We spoke with Sheriff Mark Lamb who is running for U.S. Senate. He says he was up bright and early Tuesday morning voting at the polls with his family and says he’s feeling confident.

“I love to show up and participate. It makes me feel like I’m exercising my citizen duty to vote, and I love to do it in person," said U.S. Senate candidate Mark Lamb.

Lamb is running against Republican candidates Kari Lake and Elizabeth Jean Reye in the primary. Lake previously ran and lost the race for governor in 2022 and has the support of former president Donald Trump.

She says if she wins the primary, she is open to debating democratic congressman Ruben Gallego who will face the Republican challenger in the fall.

We've already learned the Arizona Democratic party is making a stop in Yuma Wednesday, already preparing for that big fight of Gallego versus Lake, if Lake wins the race Tuesday.

We also spoke with Matias Rosales who running for Arizona State Representative District 23.

Representative Rosales is running against candidates James Holmes and Mariana Sandoval. Rosales reminds voters that their voice is important and to do research on their candidates.

“And if you don’t know the candidate, don’t use that as a reason not vote. Ask someone else that might know the information and get informed because every vote does count and we want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to be counted in this voting election," said Rosales.

We should be getting early results Tuesday night sometime around 8 p.m.