Reaction to the “Secure the Border Act” being on the ballot

TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The "Secure the Border Act" is now headed to Arizona voters. The State House of Representatives approved it Tuesday along party lines after an hours-long vote.

Protests happened outside the House of Representatives, vowing to campaign against HCR 2060, the "Secure the Border Act," because in the people's house, the people weren't allowed as the gallery was closed to the public by order of House Speaker Ben Toma.

"They were advertising what they were going to do on social media and they were recruiting on social media, and furthermore, there were allegations that there were members from this very chamber colluding with them to cause chaos." Ben Toma, State House Speaker

That was the start of a long and contentious vote on a controversial bill.

Questions

HCR 2060 would make it a state crime to cross the border anywhere other than a Port of Entry, and it would let any police officer arrest those suspected of illegal crossing. It also gives police blanket immunity when enforcing it.

Another provision enhances penalties for anyone who sells fentanyl that kills someone.

On the House floor, questions about legality, constitutionality, and racial profiling, were met with concerns about border security and safety.

"This is a question for the voters. Why are we sending this to the voters? Well, we know that the dangers at the border are real," said Steve Montenegro (R), District 29 Representative.

"I don't need to go and post a picture about how I'm going to fix the border when I'm a state legislator, not a member of Congress. I think my colleagues are forgetting the role that we play here as legislators, and I'm truly frustrated with my colleagues who have law degrees." Alma Hernandez (D), District 20 Representative

"We talk about protecting people, we're racists. Are you kidding me here? Folks, this is about life and humanity," said Michael Carbone (R), District 25 Representative.

"Two things can be true at once. We can acknowledge the need for comprehensive immigration reform and increased border security, while recognizing that this bill is not the way," said Laura Terech (D), District 4 Representative.

Probable cause

Toma says the bill would require police to have probable cause, not just a suspicion.

"Probable cause is very important there. When you consider that this is again, we would require a law enforcement officer to physically see the person coming over the border at a place not as a legal point of entry, or they would have some sort of recording, or some other way to prove that that was that would be the case just seeing someone of a different color driving through Phoenix, or that doesn't speak English, that would make no sense whatsoever." Ben Toma, State House Speaker

But outside the House Chamber, protestors vowed to defeat it when it comes on the November ballot.

"Like I'm gonna be afraid for my mom. Actually, she's Mexican, so actually, I'm gonna be more afraid of taking her out," said Rodolfo Valencia, an Arizona resident who's against the bill.

"We're gonna be fighting like hell to make sure that the regular Arizona voters know what's going on and why this is terrible for the state," said Jolie Anaya, another Arizona resident who's against the bill.