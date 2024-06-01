Pro-Palestinian protesters distrupt Democratic Party office opening

TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Democratic Party office opening in Tucson, Arizona was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters on Friday.

The opening of the state's tenth field office drew a crowd of about 200 people, and brought out many big name legislators, including Senator Mark Kelly, Representative Ruben Gallego and former Representative Gabby Giffords.

However, the event was interrupted several times by pro-Palestinian protesters, with one person holding up a poster and shouting at the speakers on stage before being escorted out.

Another protester jumped up onto the stage yelling and pointing her finger at Gallego.

After that exchange with the protester, Gallego commented on the issues in the Middle East saying, "We all want a great solution and a solution for the Middle East."