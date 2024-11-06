Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Trump supporters in California react during watch party

today at 8:11 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Trump supporters erupted in cheers at a watch party in Los Angeles late on November 5 as the Republican candidate addressed the nation with victory all but assured.

Footage recorded by Will Murphy shows the crowd chanting "USA" after Fox News called Pennsylvania for Trump, and again when the candidate appears on screen.

"This is the watch-party I'm volunteering at and the energy is through the roof," Murphy said.

