Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Barron Trump, son of Donald and Melania Trump, votes for the first time

By ,
today at 7:47 AM
Published 8:04 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Melania Trump posted a photo of Barron Trump voting for the first time on her X account.

18-year-old Barron Trump, the son of Donald and Melania Trump, was eligible to cast a ballot for the first time in this election.

Melania posted that Barron "voted for the first time-for his dad," making it especially exciting for him as well as President-Elect Donald Trump as his makes his historic return to the White House.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content