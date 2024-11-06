Barron Trump, son of Donald and Melania Trump, votes for the first time

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Melania Trump posted a photo of Barron Trump voting for the first time on her X account.

18-year-old Barron Trump, the son of Donald and Melania Trump, was eligible to cast a ballot for the first time in this election.

Melania posted that Barron "voted for the first time-for his dad," making it especially exciting for him as well as President-Elect Donald Trump as his makes his historic return to the White House.