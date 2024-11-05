Voting and ballot tabulation in Sacramento County underway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Voting and ballot tabulation is underway in Sacramento County, California.

According to an election official, they have already received 351,000 ballots. That's about a 41% turnout, a number that is expected to increase throughout the day.

Workers were busy early Tuesday morning, preparing those to be verified against voter rolls.

"We've received these ballots. Now they're kind of sorting them and getting them ready to go through the mail sorter so they can move on the signature verification process, so we can verify all of the signatures on those pink envelopes against the voter files. We have same-day voter registration here so you can register up until [Tuesday]."