Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Voting and ballot tabulation in Sacramento County underway

NBC
By ,
today at 7:55 AM
Published 12:33 PM

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Voting and ballot tabulation is underway in Sacramento County, California.

According to an election official, they have already received 351,000 ballots. That's about a 41% turnout, a number that is expected to increase throughout the day.

Workers were busy early Tuesday morning, preparing those to be verified against voter rolls.

"We've received these ballots. Now they're kind of sorting them and getting them ready to go through the mail sorter so they can move on the signature verification process, so we can verify all of the signatures on those pink envelopes against the voter files. We have same-day voter registration here so you can register up until [Tuesday]."

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content