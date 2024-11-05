Robert De Niro appears at a Philadelphia Eagles game to stump for Vice President Harris

PHILADELPHIA (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Actor Robert De Niro stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris at a Philadelphia Eagles home game on Sunday, November 3, two days before Election Day.

According to reports, De Niro was spotted among crowds of fans getting ready to cheer on the birds against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Footage posted by Harris's campaign account in the state shows De Niro surrounded by people wearing Eagles jerseys as he lists reasons to vote for Harris.

"Kamala Harris has plans, real plans, and not concepts of plans," De Niro says. "She's got a plan to help workers in the middle class with an opportunity economy. She'll lower their taxes. Trump will raise them," he adds.

"Election Day is upon us, we can't let up now," De Niro continues. "It's time to make one final push and elect Vice President Harris, and Democrats up and down the ballot," he concludes.

On Monday, De Niro attended a rally in Harrisburg with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and other Democrats ahead of Tuesday's election.