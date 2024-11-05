Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Florida congressman shows off Trump campaign bus signed by supporters

By ,
today at 7:01 AM
Published 7:08 AM

BARTONSVILLE, Penn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Florida Congressman Mike Waltz showed off a Trump campaign bus covered in supporter signatures in Bartonsville, Pennsylvania, while campaigning for the Republican presidential candidate on Monday, November 4.

Footage released by Waltz shows the bus, which was part of a scheduled event with other Florida congressmen and Trump supporters.

Waltz said the bus had been signed by "thousands" of people from all across the US.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

