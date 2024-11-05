Florida congressman shows off Trump campaign bus signed by supporters

BARTONSVILLE, Penn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Florida Congressman Mike Waltz showed off a Trump campaign bus covered in supporter signatures in Bartonsville, Pennsylvania, while campaigning for the Republican presidential candidate on Monday, November 4.

Footage released by Waltz shows the bus, which was part of a scheduled event with other Florida congressmen and Trump supporters.

Waltz said the bus had been signed by "thousands" of people from all across the US.