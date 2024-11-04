Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Arizona Secretary of State holds press conference on court order compliance

today at 1:39 PM
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Adrian Fontes, Secretary of State for Arizona, is holding a press conference Monday afternoon.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is to announce that his office has complied "with a court directive to release specific voter records for 218,000 individuals as part of ongoing legal proceedings."

In addition, the press release says, "This action follows a court order that strictly limits disclosure to certain state and county officials."

The press release says Fontes is going to discuss how this will affect voters across the state during the press conference.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

Dillon Fuhrman

