Former President Trump signs replica plane while campaigning in North Carolina

GASTONIA, N.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump signed a replica World War II (WWII) plane before heading onstage at a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, on Saturday, November 2, video shows.

Footage filmed by Trump's senior advisor Dan Scavino Jr. shows Trump signing a ScaleWings SW51 Mustang, a replica of P-51 Mustang fighter aircraft used by the United States in WWII.

The rally was slated to begin at noon at the Gastonia Municipal Airport, according to event information published online.