Former President Trump signs replica plane while campaigning in North Carolina

Dan Scavino Jr via Storyful
today at 10:56 AM
Published 11:01 AM

GASTONIA, N.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump signed a replica World War II (WWII) plane before heading onstage at a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, on Saturday, November 2, video shows.

Footage filmed by Trump's senior advisor Dan Scavino Jr. shows Trump signing a ScaleWings SW51 Mustang, a replica of P-51 Mustang fighter aircraft used by the United States in WWII.

The rally was slated to begin at noon at the Gastonia Municipal Airport, according to event information published online.

Decision 2024

