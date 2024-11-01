Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop in Las Vegas Thursday night for a campaign event.

"We all know we have an opportunity in this election to turn the page on a decade of Donald Trump trying to keep us divided and afraid of each other. We're done with that. We're done. We're exhausted with it. And we know that is who he is. That is who he is.

We all know who Donald Trump is. This is not someone who is thinking about how to make your life better. This is someone who is increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and he's out for unchecked power. And look, in less than 90 days, it's either gonna be me or him in the Oval Office.

What it could be if he was elected, if he were re-elected on day one Donald Trump would walk into that office with an enemies list. When I am elected, I will walk in with a to-do list on behalf of you. On behalf of you. And at the top of my list is bringing down the cost of your living. That will be my focus every single day as president. I will give a middle class tax cut to over 100 million Americans. I will enact the first ever federal ban on corporate price gouging on groceries."

