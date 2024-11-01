Former President Trump to sue CBS over Kamala Harris interview

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump is suing CBS over their 60 Minutes interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump alleges in the lawsuit that the interview with Vice President Harris, which aired in early October, was "doctored" and misleading.

The suit demanded a jury trial and at least $10 billion in damages.

CBS responded the the allegations, stating that the claims against 60 Minutes are false, adding that 60 Minutes didn't edit or hide any part of Harris' answers and fairly presented the interview to inform the audience, not mislead them.

CBS closed their response saying that the claims are without merit and they will be vigorously defending against them.