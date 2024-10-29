Six candidates running for Holtville City Council

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Six candidates are will be going head to head for a seat for Holtville City Council.

Only three seats are open for this year's election.

On Tuesday, Karina Bazarte spoke to three out of the six including one candidate who is currently on the council.

Holtville Mayor Murray Anderson has served on the council for four years and says he's seeking re-election to finish what he has started in the city.

"There are some projects that have gotten started in Holtville that I like to see move further along. Our big one is our public safety building. I've been a huge advocate on getting that thing, getting that first shove in the ground," Anderson shared.

Vanessa Ramirez is a planning commissioner and the second youngest candidate running. She says her family has been in Holtville for more than 90 years and it's time to make a change in the city that saw her grow.

"We are lacking representation on council. With that being said, we have five men currently seated. It's been almost 15 years since we last had a female hispanic in a seat," Ramirez explained.

Teresa Castillo Munger is a military wife, a homeschool teacher and has her own online boutique. She says her father was also in politics, once saying, "I am doing this for my grandchildren," and she says now she wants to take on that role.

"My grandbabies are my future. I'm getting older and I want to make sure that I make this county as stable as healthy whether it is mental or physical prepare for them that are going to eventually take care of me and the only way I can do that is to get my foot in the door," Munger expressed.

All candidates share some of the ideas they would like to bring to the city if elected.