Los Angeles County residents vote early

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - California kicked off early in-person voting on Saturday in 29 counties across the state.

More than 120 vote centers opened throughout Los Angeles for the 2024 general election, with people lining up at some polling locations.

Registered voters can visit any vote center, regardless of where they live in the county, or return a vote-by-mail ballot.

Already, more than four million mail in and early in-person ballots have been cast in California.

Additional voting locations across the state will open for early in-person voting in the next several days leading up to Election Day.