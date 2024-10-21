Imperial County Registrar of Voters on safeguarding vote-by-mail ballots

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Registrar of Voters (ROV) is reminding voters in Imperial County to take the important steps to ensure their vote-by-mail ballots are "safely and securely submitted."

In a press release, ROV says, "Protecting your vote is our top priority," and offers several guidelines voters should follow:

By US Postal Service: Voters may mail their "completed and sealed" vote-by-mail ballots "through the postal system. Ensure that it is postmarked on or before Election Day."

Official dropbox: Voters can drop off their ballots at any authorized dropbox locations. Click HERE for the locations.

for the locations. In-person: At the Registrar of Voters' Office, located at 940 W. Main Street, Suite 206, in El Centro, or at any polling site on Election Day.

However, if anyone is unable to return their vote-by-mail ballots themselves, they can have a family member or "a trusted friend" to return the ballot on their behalf. But, ROV says they must following these guidelines:

The trusted family member or friend "must sign the designated section of the return envelope to identify themselves."

The trusted family member or friend "must return the ballot" three days after "taking possession."

ROV also listed some important reminders: