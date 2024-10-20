Georgia senator on upcoming presidential election

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about the upcoming presidential election.

During the interview, Brennan asked Warnock he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris' comments about "attacks on the freedom to vote" could backfire in Georgia "in terms of discouraging people from showing up to vote," Warnock said:

"No, I think the aim of voter suppression is to discourage people from voting. Look, we saw the shenanigans of the Georgia State Board of Elections for what they are. This effort to literally change the rules while people are voting, and the courts rightly pushed back on that. Remember that during my runoff, my last runoff, I had to sue the state of Georgia, State officials just so people could vote the first weekend of the runoff. Thankfully, the courts got it right during my election, and by the way, my margin of victory was close to the number of people who voted that first weekend that they said 'we couldn't vote.' The courts got it right in my case. They got it right again this week, but I think the most important thing is for folks to show up. The way to respond to this is to not to allow, to not allow anyone to silence your voice. I'm glad that we're seeing this incredible turnout all across our state. I think it speaks to the vigilance of the people of Georgia, and I hope they'll keep it up all the way through early voting, which ends on November 1st. Then that they will get others there on November 5th."

Talks then came to asking Warnock if he is concerned about political violence in his state, to which Warnock said the following:

"I think it's very important that all of us remind ourselves that in the United States of America, we have robust arguments about the direction of the country, about the size of government, about what government should deliver. And those arguments are robust and sometimes rambunctious in order to avoid violence. And so I trust that cooler heads will prevail, and that we will remember that at the end of the day, that contrary to what Donald Trump has suggested, our enemies are not within. We are an American people. We don't always agree on everything, but the great thing is that we can have this conversation. That's what democracy looks like, and we're seeing it play out right now."

