Yuma County Community Development Block Grant Update

today at 11:37 AM
Published 11:44 AM


YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Earlier this year, Yuma County Board of Supervisors voted on doing some projects around Yuma County from a grant they got from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

One project was beautifying the area around the canal on Avenue B And C.

The second was to help out The Catholic Community Services by approving an additional meeting room and replacing two HVAC units for Catholic Community Services.

The third approved project was for El Comite de Bien Estar for the Las Casitas Apartments for an HVAC replacement.

