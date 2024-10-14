First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Nevada for Harris-Walz campaign event

RENO, Nev. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris in Nevada on Sunday.

The first lady made her first stop in Carson City, Nevada where she delivered remarks and participated in a campaign meet-and-greet.

She made her second stop at Reno's National Automobile Museum and spoke with voters, drawing a contrast between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, highlighting critical policy differences between the two.

"Donald Trump. Donald Trump wakes up every morning thinking about one person and one person only himself. Another Trump administration would lead to more chaos, more greed, more division. He wants to lower taxes for rich guys like him. While costs go up for everyone else." First Lady Jill Biden

The first lady continued her campaigning efforts Monday in Detroit and later in Madison, Wisconsin. Then on Tuesday, she'll make her way to Philadelphia.