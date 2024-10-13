Skip to Content
Decision 2024

104-year-old woman registers to vote on her birthday

today at 3:20 PM
RICH TOWNSHIP, Ill. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A woman in Rich Township, Illinois celebrated her 104th birthday recently with a party, a cake, and by registering to vote in the state.

For Mother Jeanie McDuffie, this birthday is special not just because she turns 104, but because she following through on a family tradition.

"My dad always said it was always important to keep yourself abridged with the class of people who always vote. Do the right thing," McDuffie shared.

It was 1964 when McDuffie first cast her ballot.

"That's all I know to tell them that God is what the world needs now is love, sweet love," McDuffie expressed.

But for McDuffie, registering in Illinois takes a little extra help.

"We were always taught that when you get your blessing in, you bless others, and you do for others," said Lori Carlton-Jordan, Commissioner for Olympia Fields Park District.

And this is only half the equation. McDuffie intends to cast her vote in person on Election Day, and she is proud to say she will be voting for Kamala Harris.

"Yeah, I am going to vote for her if I have the opportunity," McDuffie explained.

A family coming together to re-enforce the importance of casting your vote no matter how old you are.

