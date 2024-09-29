NBC News-CNBC-Telemundo poll shows Harris leading Trump nationally among Latino voters

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - With only five weeks until Election Week, a new NBC/CNBC/Telemundo poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump nationally among Latino voters.

However, Democrat's advantage with latino voters continues to shrink to it's lowest level in the past four presidential cycles.

Support for Vice President Harris is at 54% among registered Latino voters, former President Trump has 40% support, while 6% say they are unsure or won't vote.

While Harris' support is an improvement from when President Biden was on the top of the ticket, it is still lower than past Democratic presidential candidates in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Driving the declining support for Democrats are defections from Latino men, particularly those without college degrees and those under the age of 50. Support among Latinas has helped offset that erosion for democrats.

Another key takeaway from the poll is that Latinos' attitudes are changing on immigration. 62% believe immigration helps more than it hurts. Notable is the 35% who believe immigration hurts is the highest it's been since 2006, up 19% from 2016.

You can find the poll results on NBCNews.com, and for complete coverage of Decision 2024, stay with NBC News and KYMA.