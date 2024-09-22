Both Trump and Harris have opposing views on holding another debate

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The race for the White House is underway and both candidates have opposing views on holding another debate.

Vice President Kamala Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump, but the former president said it was too late to do another debate since votes have already been cast, adding that Vice President Harris "had a chance to do it."

Trump made those comments while addressing supporters at a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina Saturday.

"They would like to do another debate. Although good entertainment value, a lot of people do it is great entertainment I've already done two, one with crooked Joe Biden at CNN, and the other one with Kamala on ABC. CNN was very fair. I thought Joe was driven out of the race. He was it was a coup, by the way, but he was driven out of the race. And they've been widely criticized by the radical left lunatics for all of the fairness. They were very fair. In other words, they won't be fair again, because they took a lot of abuse from the radical left. ABC was three on one, but I was given credit for having done a very, very good job. I appreciate that we did a great job. Was three on one. The problem with another debate is that it's just too late. Voting is already started. She's had a chance to do it with Fox. You know, Fox invited us on, and I waited and waited, and they turned it down. They turned it down, but now she wants to do a debate right before the election. Was CNN, because she's losing badly. You know, it's like a fighter. She sees the poll, she sees what's happening. She's losing badly, but it's like a fighter who goes into the ring and gets knocked out. The first thing he says is, I want to rematch. I want to rematch, and I want all of the primaries. Remember, she won none." Former President Donald Trump

The Harris-Walz campaign also issued a statement Saturday, noting that the vice president has accepted CNN's invitation to a debate on October 23.

The statement continued on to add that it would be unprecedented in modern history for there to only be one general election debate.

If former President Trump agreed to the debate, it would be the same format and setup as the CNN debate he attended in June, according to the Harris-Walz campaign.