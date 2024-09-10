Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz stops in Reno

RENO, Nev. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz made a stop in Reno, Nevada on Monday.

The Minnesota governor had planned to hold a campaign rally, but postponed it due to the Davis Fire.

He paid a visit to the Washoe Democratic headquarters with supplies of pet food, diapers and wet wipes for people displaced by the fire.

As of Monday evening, the fire south of Reno had burned 47,000 acres, destroyed more than a dozen buildings and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

Walz was greeted with chants of "coach, coach, coach." He spoke for about five minutes and shook hands with supporters in the crowd of about 100.

He also paid a visit to Galena High School, where he met with first responders working the Davis Fire.