Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz stops in Reno

NBC
By ,
New
today at 5:58 AM
Published 6:16 AM

RENO, Nev. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz made a stop in Reno, Nevada on Monday.

The Minnesota governor had planned to hold a campaign rally, but postponed it due to the Davis Fire.

He paid a visit to the Washoe Democratic headquarters with supplies of pet food, diapers and wet wipes for people displaced by the fire.

As of Monday evening, the fire south of Reno had burned 47,000 acres, destroyed more than a dozen buildings and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

Walz was greeted with chants of "coach, coach, coach." He spoke for about five minutes and shook hands with supporters in the crowd of about 100.

He also paid a visit to Galena High School, where he met with first responders working the Davis Fire.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content