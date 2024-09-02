Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz meets with labor leaders across the state

By ,
today at 11:06 AM
Published 11:20 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Governor Tim Walz met with labor leaders as part of a Labor Day campaign trip Monday.

Walz met with the local labor leaders on the tarmac at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, including leaders of the state's AFL-CIO, Pipe Trades Association, carpenters, and Teachers Union.

Governor Walz is heading to Milwaukee to deliver remarks at Laborfest 2024.

The flight marks Walz first trip aboard the Harris-Walz campaign charter, which bears an American flag, Harris-Walz, and "A New Way Forward" decals.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content