Massachusetts governor on former President Trump’s IVF comments and immigration

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Nancy Cordes spoke with Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey on Face the Nation Sunday about Former President Trump's comments from earlier in the week stating he wants to require insurance companies to cover IVF.

"First of all, don't believe anything that Donald Trump says. You know, as Attorney General, I had to sue him over 100 times for his lies. And as governor, I've seen the very real difference between a Trump administration and an administration that we'll have with Kamala Harris. When it comes to health, women's health, reproductive freedom. There can be no clear a difference in this in this election. Kamala Harris stands squarely for reproductive freedom. She supports women's access to health care. She knows the importance of giving women the freedom and the resources to protect care. Donald Trump, remember, is the architect of the undoing of Roe. He has said just the other day he's going to support the draconian abortion ban in Florida, the six week abortion ban. So, you know, I don't think Donald Trump can spell IVF, let alone understand what it means, because his own Project 2025, remember, which establishes a fetal personhood, would undermine and take away IVF treatment. In addition, Donald Trump is the person who tried to undo the Affordable Care Act time and time again. So don't believe Donald Trump when it comes to women's health, women's reproductive freedom, and Americans' access to health care. He doesn't believe in or support any of it. Kamala Harris does. She'll fight for it. She'll protect it." Gov. Maura Healey (D-MA)

During the interview, Cordes and Healey talked about immigration reform.

"Border crossings are actually below 2019 levels. Border crossings have come down as a result of President Biden's executive action. What I have said and experienced as a governor in Massachusetts and I talked to colleagues around the country–This is the problem of Congress. Now, remember, months ago, we actually had a bipartisan deal on the table negotiated by Democrats and Republicans. It would have solved the border crisis. It would have put more agents down there. And as a former attorney general, I know the importance of securing the border, as does Kamala Harris. She's been very, very clear about that to stop the trafficking of drugs and guns and human beings. Okay? Remember what happened? Donald Trump killed that deal and said he did not want a deal on the border. So the fault is Donald Trump right now when it comes to the border and what has happened. And the one thing that Kamala Harris was clear about last week, among other things, is that she would not only push for bringing back that bipartisan bill, she would fight for it and she would sign it into law as President. That's what states like Massachusetts need." Gov. Maura Healey (D-MA)

When asked if she wishes the Biden administation would have put the reform into effect a lot sooner when she, along with several Democratic governors, "sounded the alarm bells, Healey says, "No. I think the administration has handled this as best it could."

