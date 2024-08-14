Fetus can be referred to as “unborn human being” in Arizona abortion measure voter pamphlet

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Arizona Supreme Court ruled a pamphlet written for voters who will determine if there will be a constitutional right to an abortion can refer to a fetus as an "unborn human being."

Wednesday's decision sides with Republican lawmakers rather than proponents of the measure on abortion rights.

This November, voters in Arizona will cast ballots on the issue of adding the right to an abortion to the state constitution.

On Monday, the state's Secretary of State said enough signatures were submitted by the measure's proponents to put it on the ballot.

Abortion rights measures will also be on the ballot in other states, including Missouri, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, New York and South Dakota.