J.D. Vance visits Nevada for campaign event

HENDERSON, Nev. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance was on the attack against Vice President Kamala Harris, describing her record in office as a disaster and calling her disloyal to America.

"Her record of disaster is clear. 500,000 kids have been trafficked by the cartels thanks to her policies. Hundreds of thousands of our citizens are dead from fentanyl thanks to her policies. Working Americans cannot afford groceries or rent because of her policies. And my question to the American people is do you want a president who is disloyal to this country, or do you want one who is willing to take a bullet for it? I think I know the answer." Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Vice Presidential candidate

Vance made those comments Tuesday at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada.

He says her policies have allowed millions of migrants to cross the southern border, resulted in closed factories, higher food, gasoline and rent prices and claims she wants to confiscate firearms from law-abiding citizens.

Vance also accuses her of being involved in a cover-up of what he claims is President Biden's decline, making him unfit for office.