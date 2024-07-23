Skip to Content
Decision 2024

State elections office holds press conference ahead of Primary Election

By ,
today at 12:57 PM
Published 1:04 PM

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Maricopa County Elections Office is holding a press conference on Tuesday.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference comes one week ahead of the Arizona Primary Election, which takes place on July 30.

The press conference is said to provide the following details:

  • Information about projected turnout numbers.
  • How results will be reported.
  • The importance of trusted resources when seeking election information.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content