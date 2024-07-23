State elections office holds press conference ahead of Primary Election

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Maricopa County Elections Office is holding a press conference on Tuesday.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference comes one week ahead of the Arizona Primary Election, which takes place on July 30.

The press conference is said to provide the following details:

Information about projected turnout numbers.

How results will be reported.

The importance of trusted resources when seeking election information.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.