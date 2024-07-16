President Biden arrives in Las Vegas for campaign events

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden is returning to the campaign trail, arriving Monday evening in Las Vegas for the start of a two-day visit.

The president will speak to several groups on Tuesday, including the 115th NAACP National Convention at Mandalay Bay and later in the afternoon, the president will participate in an economic summit with Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford.

The president is expected to tout how his administration has helped Black and Latino-owned businesses, among other issues.

On Wednesday, President Biden will deliver the keynote address at the UnidosUS Annual Conference at the MGM Grand and a campaign community event before returning to Washington, D.C.