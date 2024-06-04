Skip to Content
New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez files as Independent

By ,
today at 7:46 AM
Published 8:00 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez has officially filed to run for re-election as an Independent.

Two sources with direct knowledge of his plans say the indicted senator filed for re-election as an Independent Monday.

Menendez, a three term Senator who was elected as a Democrat, faces trial on federal bribery charges. He has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

His filing comes one day before New Jersey's deadline for Independent candidates, and a day before the Democratic Primary to fill his Senate seat in the state.

Menendez's decision to run for re-election also allows him to continue to raise and spend campaign funds on legal fees.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

