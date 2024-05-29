Three San Luis, Arizona council candidates ahead of AZ primary

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - James Allen Jr., Jose Diaz, and Jorge Villicaña are three candidates who live in San Luis, Arizona, each running for a seat on the city council.

James Allen Jr. is a retired military Veteran from Washington D.C. who has lived in San Luis for the past 21 years.

"Truth, no lies,” he says his campaign slogan, “how I would fight for the people is to be first of all truth and no lies. We can tell the truth, yes it will feel painful for a moment but it heals."

Jorge Villicaña served previously on the city council in 2004 and said he’s running again because he understands the problems the city is facing and wants to do something about it.

Villicaña said, “For me, the best investment would be in youth, in Parks and Recreation. Putting lights in the parks so children can practice in the evenings. That's the secret: a healthy youth is a healthy community.”

Jose Diaz also known as “Joe” has lived in San Luis for 30 years, he shared something he’d like to help change if elected.

“To involve the youth and the people in government so they can see how it’s run in the city. Because many people don’t even come out to vote, but they are complaining without understanding,” said Diaz

All nine candidates will appear on the Arizona primary ballot on July 30.

The deadline to register to vote is July 1.