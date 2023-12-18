Former President Trump holds rally in Reno

RENO, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Nevada is proving itself as a key battleground state, with a visit from former President Donald Trump in Reno on Sunday.

Former President Trump, in an 80 minute speech, focused on border security, foreign relations, crime, and attacking his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden.

"We are then going to crush crooked Joe Biden. He is a horrible, horrible president," Trump said in his speech.

Trump promised to reimpose his travel ban, and complete the largest deportation operation in history while also perpetuating the Big Lie.

"The Radical Left Democrats rigged the presidential election of 2020. We're not going to allow them to rig the presidential election of 2024," Trump spoke.

Former President Trump's visit comes just 11 days after six Republicans were indicted by a Nevada Grand Jury for a fake electors scheme, falsely declaring Donald Trump won Nevada's six electoral votes in 2020. Among the fake electors, Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald.

"You don't need February 6th. That's for the Democrats. February 8th," McDonald said.

Trump's loyal supporters waited in line for hours outside the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, with some even traveling from out of state.

In his remarks, Trump pointed out early polling data, suggesting he's performing historically well for a Republican among Black and Hispanic voters, which could be the tipping point in this swing state as Nevada is around 26% Hispanic or Latino and 3% Black.

Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Dina Titus released a statement ahead of the event saying: