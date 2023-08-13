Political science professor on political violence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - University of Chicago (UChicago) Professor Robert Pape spoke with Margaret Brennan on Sunday's Face the Nation regarding a survey conducted after the second federal indictment of Donald Trump in June.

Pape found that support for political violence is "moving into the mainstream."

"What we're seeing is the country as a whole, on the edges but now moving into the mainstream, is becoming much more angry, much more radicalized. And this is particularly happening just in the last three months," Pape explained.

Professor Pape’s research shows that sentiments for political violence are growing on both sides of the political spectrum. Pape found that 30 million people think the use of force is justified to prevent Donald Trump from being president and 18 million think it's justified to restore Trump to the presidency.

Pape added, "It’s important not because every one of those people is going to commit political violence, but because it helps to legitimate political violence, and it is the pool of people that ultimately do commit acts of political violence."

Professor Pape said there’s a rise in "determined threats by individuals" in addition to online threats, referencing the attacks on Brett Kavanaugh, Paul Pelosi and others.

"These are… what we're seeing as determined individuals, not simply online chatter," Pape stated.