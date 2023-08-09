Chris Christie on Trump remarks and Ohio’s vote on Issue One

CANTERBURY, N.H. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie talks about Trump mocking his weight, Trump not attending the upcoming GOP debate, and Ohio's vote on Issue One.

Christie responded to Trump mocking his weight at a campaign event in New Hampshire Tuesday. Trump said Christie was eating and couldn't be bothered, and then, Trump admonished a person in the crowd not to call Christie a "fat pig."

"It's just typical of him. Look at him. He's such a hot mess. And he's like talking to me? About what I look like? Take a look at him. I mean it's kind of funny. I don't care anything about that stuff. In fact, I hope he does...What I know because I've known him for 22 years...I am so in his head," Christie responded.

A New Hampshire Journal/co-efficent poll shows Trump with a wide lead among Republican primary voters in New Hampshire with 43%. However, Christie pulled into a tie for second with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 9%.

"What's he doing talking about me? It's because now I'm in second place in New Hampshire. OK. That's why he's talking about me. Trump is very easy to understand, OK. Whoever comes in second, he becomes or she becomes the next target. So, I'm so excited to be the target," Christie remarked.

Christie also responded if Trump chooses not to participate in the upcoming first GOP presidential debate later this month in Milwaukee.

"If he doesn't show up...all it shows is that he's a coward. And I know, you know, that he's particularly scared of standing on that stage with me...I think what it will show...is that he has no respect for Republican voters. Ya know, just because he won it twice doesn't mean he's entitled to win it for a third time. And he may win it. He may. But he needs to earn it." Christie expressed.

Plus, Christie commented on Ohio voters rejecting a Republican-backed ballot measure that would have made it harder to protect abortion rights, saying their vote should be respected.

Christie also calls abortion a losing issue for everybody.

"Abortion is not and should not be seen by anybody as a winning political issue. It is a tragedy. It's an awful tragedy for everyone who participates in it and is impacted by it. And so it shouldn't be seen that way at all. What it should be seen in my view as is something as we who as people who are in state government have to deal with and should deal with it directly and honestly in interaction with our people and then move on from there."