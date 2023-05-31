Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis kicks off campaign in Iowa

CLIVE, Iowa (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis kicked off his presidential campaign in Iowa on Tuesday.

He received an energetic welcome from the crowd at his first Iowa event as a 2024 presidential candidate. More than 500 people filled the Eternity Church auditorium.

During his speech, DeSantis spoke about Disney and book bans in Florida schools saying, "We stand for the protection of our children. We will fight those who seek to rob them of their innocence. And on that point, there will be no compromise."

Governor DeSantis will head to New Hampshire on Thursday and South Carolina on Friday.