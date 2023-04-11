Senate Judiciary Committee calls for investigation on Justice Thomas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts calling to investigate Justice Clarence Thomas.

The requested investigation comes after findings of a recent media report that detailed extravagant undisclosed trips taken by Thomas.

Trips that were paid for by a conservative billionaire.

The letter sent by the Senate Democrats read, "We urge you to immediately open such an investigation and take all needed action to prevent further misconduct."

The panel said that it plans to "hold a hearing on the need to restore confidence in the Supreme Court's ethical standards."

They also added that they would consider legislation to resolve those concerns.