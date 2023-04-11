Skip to Content
National Politics
By ,
today at 7:13 AM
Published 7:25 AM

Senate Judiciary Committee calls for investigation on Justice Thomas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts calling to investigate Justice Clarence Thomas.

The requested investigation comes after findings of a recent media report that detailed extravagant undisclosed trips taken by Thomas.

Trips that were paid for by a conservative billionaire.

The letter sent by the Senate Democrats read, "We urge you to immediately open such an investigation and take all needed action to prevent further misconduct."

The panel said that it plans to "hold a hearing on the need to restore confidence in the Supreme Court's ethical standards."

They also added that they would consider legislation to resolve those concerns.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content