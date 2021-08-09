Yuma City Administrator accused of hit and run crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma's City Administrator faced a judge Monday afternoon. Phillip Rodriguez is accused of causing a traffic crash, then leaving the scene.

Court documents show it happened in June on Interstate 8 near Highway 95. The paperwork shows Rodriguez made an unsafe lane change, hit another vehicle, and then took off.

Rodriguez issues this statement through his attorney:

"Mr. Rodriguez has pled not guilty to these charges and maintains his innocence. As his lawyers, we have instructed him not to discuss this matter at the present time. There will be a time and place to discuss the facts and circumstances of this matter that support Mr. Rodriguez’s innocence." -Statement from attorneys for Yuma City Administrator Phillip Rodriquez

Rodriguez is expected to return to court in October.

This is a developing story. Check back from updates.