Lawmakers speak on Governor Hobbs’ budget veto

Negotiations are underway - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora spoke with a local state representative about the disagreements

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tim Dunn, an Arizona Republican lawmaker from Yuma says he doesn't agree with Governor Katie Hobbs rejection of the legislature's budget proposal.

Back to the drawing board says State Representative Dunn.

He voted for the budget that was submitted last year, which was almost $16 billion.

But says Hobbs wants more that isn't necessary.

For instance, increasing scholarship money for DACA students who are immigrants.

"There is grants available for students applying for the university. There's already $40 million so she's wanting to do $40 million additional and so I disagree with that," explains Dunn.

Meanwhile, Hobbs vetoed the budget because she said it presented Arizonans with false choices.

House Democratic Leader Andreś Cano responded to the veto saying their doors remain open to Republican lawmakers who are serious about tackling the pressing needs of our state.

Next up is negotiations.

They have until July 1st to come to an agreement on the budget.