“Close the Gaps” – AZ Democrat supports continuing some border wall construction

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) News 11 has exclusively obtained a letter from Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), asking President Biden to continue construction along exposed sections of the southern border wall.

He specifically references the ongoing situation in Yuma.

Kelly may very well be one of the first Democrats to take the public stance.

He says he has concerns about border security and wants to close the so-called gaps. The Morelos Dam in Yuma, is considered one of those gaps, where literally hundreds of people are being funneled through that open section every single day.

He says he supports barriers and fencing, "where they make sense." In addition to technology like lights and sensors, as well as staffing.

Kelly said Washington has failed on immigration for decades now.

He goes on to say in this letter to the President, that the obvious short gaps are putting a strain on the community, Border Patrol, and the already overwhelmed hospital.

“We need better border security technology. We also need to deal with some of the gaps that are in the border fencing in the Yuma area. I mean, these small gaps that just present a significant challenge for Border Patrol," Sen. Kelly said.

READ THE FULL LETTER TO PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN:





Senator Kelly said the President responded to his last request, that asked for more agents in Yuma - but again, he feels, even more, must be done to ensure a quote - "more safe, humane and orderly process."

