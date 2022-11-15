Skip to Content
Decision 2022
ACLU of Arizona releases statement on midterm elections

ACLU

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In response to the 2022 midterm election results, the ACLU of Arizona released a statement.

Overall, “Arizonans voted with their values and demonstrated that they don’t agree with extremist, election-denying candidates whose proposed policies would endanger our democracy,” said Darrell Hill, policy director of  the ACLU of Arizona.

In addition, “Arizonans also rejected anti-democratic ballot measures that would have severely impacted our ability to make our voices heard and act when elected officials fail to do so. As politicians move to do everything in their power to block access to the ballot box, it’s important to have a Secretary of State who will do everything in their power to fight back.”

If you want to read more of ACLU's statement, then click here.

Dillon Fuhrman

