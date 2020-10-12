California GOP admits to owning unofficial ballot drop boxes

California Politics

Secretary of State declares boxes illegal

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California's Republican Party acknowledges owning dozens of unofficial ballot drop boxes now declared illegal.

The boxes recently started appearing in Fresno, Los Angeles, and Orange Counties. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla issued a memo Sunday declaring the boxes unlawful.

State GOP spokesman Hector Barajas said Monday the party does own the boxes. However, he believes a state law governing so-called "ballot harvesting" allows the party to collect and return election documents.

State Democrats have blasted the use of the unofficial boxes. They say they fear Republicans could use them to gather and dispose of ballots.

Secretary of State Padilla reminds voters early ballots should be returned by mail, dropped off at official voting locations, or deposited in state provided drop boxes.