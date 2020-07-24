Anne Marie Ward and the difference she wants to make in Yuma

Arizona Politics

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Anne Marie Ward, a Republican running for the United States Congress in Arizona's fourth district.

She is an Arizona native and former middle school math teacher who went on to start a company that helped small businesses grow and plan for the future.

Now she's eyeing a seat in the United States House of Representatives, after spending time in the senate.

We asked her questions on numerous topics, including education. Ward says she agrees that parents should make their own decision this school year.

“Right now, the majority of what we're hearing is both parents and teachers feel along the lines of the president of let's get parents the choice let's let them have them put their money where it needs to go if they feel comfortable going back to school and that's an option in their area. Let them go back to school. And if not let them use those dollars for homeschooling charter school, whatever other options might be available that fits their family fits their needs.”

Another hot topic, the massive agriculture industry in Yuma. Ward states on her campaign website - “our farmers, ranchers, and miners are the backbone of our economy.”

I asked her what could be done to better assist those in agriculture in the desert southwest.

“People don't realize that we have such a great thing in our backyard going on. And as I have visited the farms as I have talked to our farmers down in Yuma, they have said two things to me one is they want the office to be very responsive, they have not had a responsive representative who is able to step forward and support them.”

“And number two what they need is to ensure that I protect the law of the river.”

“What we would see, it would go into Maricopa County, into the metropolitan areas and all of our rural communities, up and down the river, we would die, and that farming is essential. We want to make sure that exists so protecting that law of the river and being available to our farmers to make sure we support smart policy.”

Ward prides herself on supporting local first. During this pandemic, small businesses have been hit hard.

“We have to unleash their ability to be innovative, to make sure that they have everything within their power to do what they need to do that's what Americans do best and it's time to support that.”

We also touched on veteran’s affairs. Yuma is home to marine and army forces as well as retired veterans. If elected, Ward says she will stand with military families.

She plans to help veterans suffering from substance abuse or mental health issues with early intervention & treatment.

“So we just met with a judge here in Lake Havasu City that championed a veteran's treatment court that has a 95% success rate, and they were working very closely with you meant to bring a veteran's treatment court there. It was stopped a little bit in their time progress with COVID, but they're excited to see that that will be up and running soon and will be a great resource to Yuma.”

Ward will run against representative Paul Gosar in the primary election on August 4th.