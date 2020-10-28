News 11 announces General Election programming plans
Decision 2020 coverage to begin on Sunrise at 6 on Election Day
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - News 11's and KYMA.com's continuing Decision 2020 coverage reaches its peak next Tuesday when America heads to the polls for the historic 2020 General Election.
Our coverage begins bright and early the morning of November 3rd. It will continue throughout the day, and culminate with team coverage in the evening hours. Here's a look at the lineup:
News 11 Decision 2020 Coverage - Tuesday, November 3rd
5am PST/6am MST - News 11 Sunrise
- what you need to know to cast your ballot
- polling locations
- live preview from a polling place
3pm PST/4pm MST - Decision 2020 Special Edition
- News 11 and CBS 13 simulcast
- live coverage from polling places across Yuma and the Imperial Valley
- coverage of local, state, and federal candidates in the races' final hours
4pm PST/5pm MST - 9pm PST/10pm MST
- NBC News Decision 2020 - NBC 11
- CBS News America Decides - CBS 13
- Local updates on the half hour with interviews, profiles, polling place updates, and results as they come
9pm PST/10pm MST - News 11 Nightside - Decision 2020 Special Edition
- News 11 and CBS 13 simulcast
- Results from local, state, and federal races
- Coverage and comments from candidates
- Political analysis and insight
Of course you can watch all our News 11 coverage via livestream right here on KYMA.com, or download our free app and stay updated wherever you go.
On air, online, or on the go, stay with News 11, CBS 13, and KYMA.com for complete coverage of the November 3rd General Election.
Comments