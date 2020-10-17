“Roll to the Polls” car parade for Biden

Decision 2020

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - “Roll to the Polls” car parade was held in Yuma County Saturday in support of Biden for President.

State Rep. Charlene Fernandez was also in attendance to contribute to the former Vice President's campaign.

The rally began at 950 E Main Street Building A in Somerton. Cars gathered at the starting location before traveling either north or south along Highway 95.

Tune in to News 11's Early Edition tonight at 5 p.m. to find out more about the turn-out.

The county has two ballot drop-off locations in Yuma and San Luis. One at the Yuma Main Library located at 2951 S 21st Dr, Yuma, AZ 85364. The other at the San Luis Main Library, 1075 6th Ave, San Luis, AZ 85349.