Skip to Content
Decision 2020
By
today at 1:23 pm
Published 1:21 pm

Edgard Garcia seeks re-election to El Centro City Council

5cd46d3c8bee9.image

Garcia says handling of coronavirus proves his effectiveness - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro City Councilman Edgard Garcia wants the city he serves to keep him in office.

Garcia says his experience handling the coronavirus pandemic proves his value to his constituents.

"During my time in Council we've seen many financial crises and we've always been able to improve the city even during those times," said Garcia.

The long-time El Centro resident is both an attorney and a small business owner. He's served the city for five-years, but it hasn't been trouble-free. Garcia faced a lot of criticism following a drunk driving misdemeanor charge.

"That was a personal issue I was dealing with, I was dealing with personal loss, the failing of my father's health, and his subsequent passing it was an isolated and already been remedied with the court and it's never affected my work in the council," he said.

Today on News 11's Early Edition, Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Garcia about the current state of El Centro, and his plans for its future.

And, for continuing coverage of the race to November 3rd, be sure to visit our Decision 2020 page, and our 2020 Voter's Guide.

Imperial County / Local Elections / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content