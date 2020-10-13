Edgard Garcia seeks re-election to El Centro City Council

Decision 2020

Garcia says handling of coronavirus proves his effectiveness - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro City Councilman Edgard Garcia wants the city he serves to keep him in office.

Garcia says his experience handling the coronavirus pandemic proves his value to his constituents.

"During my time in Council we've seen many financial crises and we've always been able to improve the city even during those times," said Garcia.

The long-time El Centro resident is both an attorney and a small business owner. He's served the city for five-years, but it hasn't been trouble-free. Garcia faced a lot of criticism following a drunk driving misdemeanor charge.

"That was a personal issue I was dealing with, I was dealing with personal loss, the failing of my father's health, and his subsequent passing it was an isolated and already been remedied with the court and it's never affected my work in the council," he said.

