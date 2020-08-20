AZ Congresswoman Debbie Lesko: “Don’t California our Arizona”

Decision 2020

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko says the Biden-Harris ticket won't winover Arizona.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Night three of the Democratic National Convention, Senator Kamala Harris accepted the VP nod, while confidently endorsing Joe Biden for President.

On the flip side, many Republicans are unintimidated by Biden's selection of the California Senator as his running mate.

Arizona congresswoman Debbie Lesko (AZ-08) said on a press call Wednesday, “Kamala Harris has been ranked as the most liberal U.S. Senator, and I don’t think that plays well in Arizona quite frankly. I hear it from people all the time. Don’t California our Arizona.”

Lesko is confident President Donald Trump will win Arizona.

Wednesday night, Harris embraced the historic moment of becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to accept a major party's Vice-Presidential nomination by celebrating her immigrant roots.

Harris said, “My mother taught me that service to others gives life purpose and meaning. And oh, how I wish she were here tonight, but I know she's looking down on me from above. I keep thinking about that 25-year-old Indian woman, all of five-feet tall who gave birth to me at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland, California.”

Lesko says Harris’s radical views on immigration won’t fly with Arizona voters.

“[Harris] wants to decriminalize illegals crossing the border, basically supporting open border policies. Free health care for illegals, free tuition for illegals. Basically prioritizing illegal immigrants over U.S. citizens.”

Lesko believes Arizonans will vote based on economy and national safety.

Other Arizona Democrats stand behind the Biden-Harris ticket.