CNN cancels live audience for Democratic debate in Phoenix

Decision 2020

Network and campaigns cite coronavirus concerns for decision

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - CNN announced late Tuesday afternoon it will not have a live audience at its upcoming Democratic Presidential debate in Phoenix because of coronavirus.

The network says it will also limit outside media from attending the debate.

In a statement released to affiliates, it said:

"CNN’s top priority is the safety of our employees and community members. This extends to guests planning to attend or cover our debate on March 15th. At the request of the campaigns and out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to eliminate the debate live audience, the press filing center and spin room in Phoenix." CNN statement on Phoenix Presidential debate

The debate is scheduled for Sunday, March 15. It will be held at the Phoenix Convention center. CNN will air the debate live. KYMA.com will also offer livestream coverage.