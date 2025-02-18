Local reaction to the crash at Ninja Sushi

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents are sharing their reaction to the crash at Ninja Sushi that happened Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m., in the area of E. 16th Street, when a 21-year-old man driving a 2015 Dodge Challenger, crashed into the south side of Ninja Sushi, "causing significant damage to the building," the Yuma Police Department (YPD) said in a press release.

YPD says the building was unoccupied at the time of the crash, and that the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not injured.

However, YPD says a medical issue appeared to be a "contributing factor" in the crash, ruling out speed and alcohol.

Andrea Turisk will have local reaction later this evening.