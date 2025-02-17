80 people evacuated after plane overturns at Toronto airport

TORONTO (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A Delta flight was involved in a landing incident at the Toronto airport Monday afternoon.

Details about the crash are scarce, but video shows the plane upside down on the snowy runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says all 80 people on board the flight have been evacuated.

Airport officials say everyone on the flight from Minneapolis has been accounted for.

According to Lawrence Saindon, a superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, he says nine people were injured from the crash, with one child taken by an ambulance to a hospital in downtown Toronto while one passenger was airlifted to a nearby trauma center.