Skip to Content
Crashes

80 people evacuated after plane overturns at Toronto airport

CNN
By , ,
today at 2:07 PM
Published 2:36 PM

TORONTO (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A Delta flight was involved in a landing incident at the Toronto airport Monday afternoon.

Details about the crash are scarce, but video shows the plane upside down on the snowy runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says all 80 people on board the flight have been evacuated.

Airport officials say everyone on the flight from Minneapolis has been accounted for.

According to Lawrence Saindon, a superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, he says nine people were injured from the crash, with one child taken by an ambulance to a hospital in downtown Toronto while one passenger was airlifted to a nearby trauma center.

Article Topic Follows: Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content