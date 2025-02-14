Man found dead in crash involving freightliner in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man died Thursday morning after crashing into a freightliner, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

On February 13, at about 9:42 a.m., a 34-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Blazer on Boyd Rd. He was nearing a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 115 when he drove in front of a freightliner, causing both vehicles to roll over. The reason for the Chevrolet turning into an oncoming lane is under investigation.

CHP says the driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the freightliner, a 62-year-old man, only had minor injuries and was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not restrained, according to CHP.