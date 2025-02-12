CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Small plane crash in New Hampshire

HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Security camera video captured the shocking moment a small plane crashed on a residential street near Hampton Airfield in New Hampshire on February 11.

Footage sent to Storyful by Christopher Paul Martin, captured by a security camera outside his home, shows the plane slamming into trees on Reddington Landing, just feet away from a house.

According to Hampton Fire and Rescue, the pilot and sole occupant of the plane was evaluated by paramedics and was uninjured.

New Hampshire State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were notified about the incident.

According to local media, the pilot was landing when he clipped a tree, causing the plane to spin into the wooded area.