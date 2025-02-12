Skip to Content
Crashes

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Small plane crash in New Hampshire

By ,
today at 7:18 AM
Published 7:22 AM

HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Security camera video captured the shocking moment a small plane crashed on a residential street near Hampton Airfield in New Hampshire on February 11.

Footage sent to Storyful by Christopher Paul Martin, captured by a security camera outside his home, shows the plane slamming into trees on Reddington Landing, just feet away from a house.

According to Hampton Fire and Rescue, the pilot and sole occupant of the plane was evaluated by paramedics and was uninjured.

New Hampshire State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were notified about the incident.

According to local media, the pilot was landing when he clipped a tree, causing the plane to spin into the wooded area.

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

